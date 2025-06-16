England Test tour: Why India have edge

IMAGE: Players like in-form Karun Nair has experience of playing in England, having represented Northamptonshire in 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Former left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has rated India as the "favourites" ahead of his former side, England, and believes that under the dynamic duo of head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill, the tourists will triumph in the five-match Test series by a 2-0 margin.

India has been solidifying its preparations in Beckenham ahead of the first Test, scheduled to kick off on June 20 at Headingley.

The five challenging Tests will mark the commencement of not only the new World Test Championship cycle but also a new era in Indian cricket.

The fourth-ranked Test team will line up without its batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who bid adieu to the Test format last month. Along with the batting wizards, India won't have the presence of its frontline crafty off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While fans and former cricketers are divided about the possible outcome of the series, Panesar has faith in the Indian team's capability to overwhelm England's 'Bazball'.

The 43-year-old feels that some players who gained experience playing on English soil during their stints in the County Championship will come in handy, and flat pitches will add to India's chances of success.

"Well, I think India has an advantage because they have players who have played County Cricket.

"I think India are favourites to win and I think they will probably win 2-0. But the key is going to be how they take on the seaming conditions. But also, there is gonna be a lot of hard work. If there are green pitches, I think England are favourites, but if there are flat pitches, I think India has got a chance of winning," Panesar told ANI.

The five-match Test series will take place from June 20 to August 4, with matches scheduled at Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's and The Oval (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).