Ben Stokes undergoes successful eye surgery

England cricket captain Ben Stokes is recovering after undergoing successful eye surgery following an injury sustained while coaching.
Key Points
- Ben Stokes underwent successful surgery on his right eye after being hit by a cricket ball.
- Stokes sustained the injury while coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre.
England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right eye after being struck by a cricket ball earlier this month.
The 34-year-old all-rounder shared the update on his Instagram story, posting an image of his bruised and swollen right eye and cheek.
"May not look like it... but the surgery was a success," Stokes wrote in a message.
Earlier this month, Stokes revealed that he had been hit in the face by a ball.
Reports later revealed that he sustained the injury while coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre.
England endured a disappointing Ashes tour, losing 1-4 in Australia under Stokes' captaincy.