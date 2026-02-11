Ben Stokes undergoes successful eye surgery

England cricket captain Ben Stokes is recovering after undergoing successful eye surgery following an injury sustained while coaching.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes underwent surgery on his right eye after being hit by a cricket ball during coaching. Photograph: Ben Stokes/Instagram

Key Points Ben Stokes underwent successful surgery on his right eye after being hit by a cricket ball.

Stokes sustained the injury while coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right eye after being struck by a cricket ball earlier this month.

The 34-year-old all-rounder shared the update on his Instagram story, posting an image of his bruised and swollen right eye and cheek.

"May not look like it... but the surgery was a success," Stokes wrote in a message.

Earlier this month, Stokes revealed that he had been hit in the face by a ball.

Reports later revealed that he sustained the injury while coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre.

England endured a disappointing Ashes tour, losing 1-4 in Australia under Stokes' captaincy.