Inside Jadeja's proud moment with PM Modi

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja describes his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a moment of pride and inspiration, highlighting the Prime Minister's leadership and commitment to excellence.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife and Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/X

Key Points Ravindra Jadeja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, describing it as a moment of pride and inspiration.

Jadeja shared photos of the meeting on X, accompanied by his wife Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP leader and MLA.

Jadeja expressed admiration for PM Modi's leadership, clarity of thought, and commitment to excellence.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja called it a moment of pride and inspiration as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Jadeja later shared pictures from the interaction on X, where he was accompanied by his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, MLA from Jamnagar North and a BJP leader.

Sharing his experience, Jadeja expressed admiration for the Prime Minister’s leadership, clarity of thought and enthusiasm, saying the meeting left a lasting impression on him.

Jadeja wrote on X, "An absolute privilege and honour to meet and interact with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi sir. His clarity of thought, enthusiasm, and commitment to excellence are deeply inspiring. A privilege to learn from such leadership."

Over the years, Jadeja has met the Prime Minister on several occasions, with the family’s association growing stronger, especially after Rivaba Jadeja’s active involvement in Gujarat politics.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff