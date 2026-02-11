HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia game

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 08:36 IST

x

'It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now.'

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: India opener Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: ANI Photo

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

Sharma has been in hospital for the past two days.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source said.

Will Abhishek be fit for Pakistan match?

The Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park for the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
Pakistan's Farhan vows fireworks against India in Colombo
Pakistan's Farhan vows fireworks against India in Colombo
Pakistan's Boycott Row: 'India focussed only on cricket'
Pakistan's Boycott Row: 'India focussed only on cricket'
Tendulkar Invites Modi, Prez Murmu To Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding
Tendulkar Invites Modi, Prez Murmu To Arjun-Saaniya's Wedding
T20 World Cup: Did Anyone Win In Pak Boycott Drama?
T20 World Cup: Did Anyone Win In Pak Boycott Drama?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Sonia Gandhi's Residence at 10, Janpath0:26

Sachin Tendulkar Leaves Sonia Gandhi's Residence at 10,...

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of not helping son Yashvardhan16:03

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of...

Taran Taran: Family refuses cremation, seeks justice for slain law student1:28

Taran Taran: Family refuses cremation, seeks justice for...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO