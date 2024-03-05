Anderson's 'Lovely' Recovery Dip

Nestled in picturesque Dharamsala, surrounded by the majestic Himalayas, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium is hailed as one of the most scenic venues globally.

Photographs and videos: Kind Courtesy James Anderson/Instagram

This breathtaking backdrop sets the stage for an iconic moment as England's James Anderson stands on the cusp of a historic achievement -- just two wickets away from the coveted 700 in Test cricket.

Jimmy will be the first fast bowler to achieve the milestone -- the other two bowlers to take more than 700 wickets were spinners -- Muthaiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). It was Warnie's second death anniversary on Monday, March 4.

The fifth Test between India and England is slated to unfold in Dharamsala, starting on February 7, at a venue tailor-made for the artistry of the 41-year-old English fast bowler.

Known for making bowling appear effortless, regardless of the surface, Anderson's prowess is amplified amidst the serene beauty of the Himalayas.

Leading up to the decisive clash, Jimmy showcased a different form of recovery amidst the valleys of Himachal.

Sharing glimpses on social media, the veteran pacer immersed himself in the pure waters of a river, captioning the moment as 'Lovely spot for a recovery dip'.

England Skipper Ben Stokes and his squad embraced the tranquility of the Himalayan backdrop with a refreshing morning run.

The altitude of 1,457 metrEs in Dharamshala provides an awe-inspiring setting, featuring snow-laden peaks and pristine streams

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ben Stokes/Instagram

Stokes shared these moments on social media, capturing the essence of their pre-match preparations with a caption, 'Some place for a trundle this morning'.