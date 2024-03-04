News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » My 100th Test cap is for my mother: Jonny Bairstow

My 100th Test cap is for my mother: Jonny Bairstow

Source: PTI
March 04, 2024 18:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The England wicketkeeper-batter is set to play his 100th Test in Dharamsala. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Set to achieve a major milestone of playing his 100th Test this week, England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow dedicated the achievement to his cancer-survivor mother who has been his driving force and kept the family together through the difficult times.

The 34-year-old will become the 17th Englishman to win 100th Test cap when he steps out for the fifth and final Test against India starting in Dharamsala on Thursday and it will be an emotional week for Bairstow, who endured a tough childhood and a long career-threatening injury.

 

"When I play, there are times I think about Dad. But I think more about how hard Mum worked to make sure we were OK after everything that happened. To keep us together as a family. That has been my driving force," he told 'Telegraph Sport'.

Bairstow was just 8 when his father David, a former England wicketkeeper, died by suicide. His mother Janet kept the family together even as she battled and defeated breast cancer twice.

"My mum is the embodiment of strength. There was a determination there. She worked three jobs and had two kids that were under 10 at a difficult time.

“She was taking me to Leeds United (where he played youth football), to Headingley, all sorts of other places.

"It's paying all that back, making sure they are OK, creating a life for my own family as well.

"She had cancer twice. She's a bloody strong woman, to get through that twice, before you even consider anything else she's been through, and it shows the strength and determination of the woman."

Bairstow has often been compared to his dad and the 34-year-old hopes "he's sitting up there, having a beer, looking down proudly, and enjoying the week."

"Will look to put on a show"

Bairstow said he was desperate to become a Test cricketer while growing up watching his heroes and would look to put on a show during the fifth Test.

"I didn't grow up watching one-day cricket, I grew up watching Test cricket. It was everything to me. I loved [Michael] Vaughan, [Marcus] Trescothick, KP [Kevin Pietersen]," he said.

"I remember going to Headingley, watching England do an indoor net session. They were in the Vodafone blue tracksuits, and I was in awe of it. It inspired me and I was desperate to be a part of it."

"It's going to be an emotional week. I want to enjoy the occasion, and try to put on a show with the lads for the amazing fans that follow us around the world."

‘Greatest challenge’

Bairstow had a freak accident in the golf course in 2022, leaving him with a broken leg, a dislocated ankle and associated ligament damage and recovering from that injury was his "greatest challenge".

"I think making it back from that [the injury] is number one. For the surgeon to say how bad it was after I've made it back, that hit me a lot harder than I expected it to.

"They told me at the time that it was bad, but they didn't tell me that they knew it should have been career-ending.

"To get back from that, to get through six Test matches keeping wicket and batting as I did [last summer], just a few months after that injury. I know people will talk about how I performed, they can do that. But I was so proud to do that. I didn't know if I was going to make it back," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
K L Rahul Set For IPL Return?
K L Rahul Set For IPL Return?
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
Vaughan questions Eng batters, demands accountability
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
India overtake NZ to grab top spot in WTC points table
Tata Motors to demerge passenger, commercial biz
Tata Motors to demerge passenger, commercial biz
Haley defeats Trump in Washington for 1st primary win
Haley defeats Trump in Washington for 1st primary win
BJP wins senior dy mayor, dy mayor posts in Chandigarh
BJP wins senior dy mayor, dy mayor posts in Chandigarh
Yashasvi Jaiswal nominated for the first time!
Yashasvi Jaiswal nominated for the first time!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Root dissects how astute Ashwin operates

Root dissects how astute Ashwin operates

SEE: Pant Plays Marbles With Kids!

SEE: Pant Plays Marbles With Kids!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances