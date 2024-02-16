PIX: Ashwin, Jurel build India's total on Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja on Day 2 of the third Test on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel led a resolute response after early blows in an attritional morning session to take India to 388/7 at lunch on the second day of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday.



On a docile pitch which has not favoured any style of bowling yet, India's approach remained largely conservative which was also influenced to some extent by twin blows shortly after the play began.



Resuming at 326/5, India took their time in adding another 62 runs in 26 overs in the morning session with Ashwin (25 not out) and Jurel (31 not out) putting on a vital 57-run stand for the eighth wicket.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin bats. Photograph: BCCI

Overnight centurion Ravindra Jadeja (112 from) could not add much to his kitty and walked back after miscuing a simple return catch back to England part-time spinner Joe Root.



The face of Jadeja's bat turned inwards towards his pads as he looked to play the ball on the on-side, resulting in Root grabbing a sharp catch over his shoulders.



Jadeja's dismissal did peg back India right after the play began as he joined nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (4) in the dressing room soon after the latter's dismissal, off James Anderson.



The 41-year-old seamer is now merely four wickets away from completing a record 700 wickets --

the most for any fast bowler in the history of the sport.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel plays the ramp shot off fast bowler Mark Wood. Photograph: BCCI

For Jadeja, this is now his second highest score in Test cricket and also the second longest innings in the format in terms of balls faced.



The double blows at the identical team score of 331 forced new batters Ashwin and Jurel to drop anchor and build a partnership, since it is paramount for India to add as many runs as possible in the first essay on a benign track at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.



Ashwin looked busier than his younger teammate and hit a few crisp drives to get going, but an error from his part resulted in on-field umpire Joe Wilson slapping a five-run penalty on the Indian team as the senior spinner was penalised for running on the danger area of the pitch.