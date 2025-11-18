HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England quick says pace attack can stun Australia

England quick says pace attack can stun Australia

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 15:06 IST

x

Josh Tongue

IMAGE: England, who last won the Ashes in 2015, have not won a series in Australia since 2011 and were handed crushing defeats in their last three tours. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Fast bowler Josh Tongue is confident England are prepared for the Ashes series in Australia and have a good chance of ending their long drought Down Under thanks to their fearsome bowling attack.

England, who last won the Ashes in 2015, have not won a series in Australia since 2011 and were handed crushing defeats in their last three tours.

The opening Test of the series will begin on Friday in Perth, with England having only played a solitary warm-up match against the England Lions at Lilac Hill in a move widely questioned by commentators and former players.

Asked about England's mindset heading into the series, Tongue told reporters on Tuesday, "It feels very exciting. We've had a good build-up. A few of us were in New Zealand beforehand prepping for this. I feel like we've had good prep."

 

"I feel like the group of bowlers that we got now, obviously the likes of Joff (Jofra Archer) and Woody (Mark Wood) being in our squad, the X Factor."

"The pace, the bouncy wickets definitely help the faster bowlers and the skills that we've got as a group. I think we can give it a good shot."

England have been dealt a stroke of luck for the first Test, with Australian captain Pat Cummins and veteran bowler Josh Hazlewood both sidelined by injuries.

However, the visitors' wicket-keeper-batter Jamie Smith stressed that Australia had no dearth of quality, even with the two notable absences.

"I'd still feel they've (Australia) got a dominant attack... Obviously the two guys missing, obviously world-class players," the 25-year-old added.

"But any time you play Australia, you know that the guys coming in are also fantastic players as well."

"You show a lot of respect to the guys that are missing out and the guys coming in just trying to focus on, you know what we can do well, leading up to this first Test."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'A different man now': Khawaja on fiery McCullum
'A different man now': Khawaja on fiery McCullum
Green delivers big Ashes boost amid Aussie injury chaos
Green delivers big Ashes boost amid Aussie injury chaos
'Jaiswal's Approach Hard To Understand'
'Jaiswal's Approach Hard To Understand'
Babar confessed how brutal criticism broke him
Babar confessed how brutal criticism broke him
Win first Test or lose Ashes again: Broad warns England
Win first Test or lose Ashes again: Broad warns England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion at Dubai Air Show 20252:00

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion...

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra, 5 bodies recovered1:30

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in...

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO