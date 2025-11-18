HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Babar confessed how brutal criticism broke him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 18, 2025 14:23 IST

'I met him recently in a cafe and he expressed his frustration at the way he had to face criticism, personal comments over his place in the team and his performances'

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam broke a streak of 807 days and 83 international innings without a century last week when he scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in the ODI series in Rawalpindi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's former captain Ramiz Raja has praised batter Babar Azam for showing patience and restraint despite facing intense criticism in recent years over his failure to live up to the expectations.

Babar broke a streak of 807 days and 83 international innings without a century last week when he scored a hundred against Sri Lanka in the ODI series in Rawalpindi.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ramiz said that Babar expressed his frustration to him during a recent meeting.

 

"I met him recently in a cafe and he expressed his frustration at the way he had to face criticism, personal comments over his place in the team and his performances," Ramiz said.

The former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he had just one message for Babar, "Just continue to do what you have done, be patient and show restraint and don't react to outside noises. Because as a player your only job is to perform on the field."

"I was very happy to see him back among the runs with his century against Sri Lanka."

Ramiz said he admired the way Babar had preferred not to respond to all the criticism directed at him on any forum.

Ramiz was PCB chairman when Babar was made captain for all three formats in 2021 and his liking for the batter is well documented.

He said Babar didn't need to worry about the strike rate as he was a stylish player in Tests and ODIs.

"He has all the shots and he is a treat to watch even when he defends. He shouldn't be worried about strike rates; he just needs to bat longer."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
