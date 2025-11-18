HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Green delivers big Ashes boost amid Aussie injury chaos

Green delivers big Ashes boost amid Aussie injury chaos

November 18, 2025 14:11 IST

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron Green during practice. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Reeling from injuries to captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood, Australia have received a boost ahead of the first Ashes Test in Perth starting Friday, with Cameron Green telling reporters he is ready to bowl free of any restrictions.

The 26-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder was set back by a side strain last month having overcome a serious 2024 back injury which had precluded him from bowling at Test level.

"(I feel) really good, I think it's been a really slow buildup. Probably would prefer a few more competitive overs, but at the same time it's a double-edged sword," he said at an Ashes launch event at Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

 

"(There are) no restrictions, I think when you get into test cricket there's no need for restrictions. We'll just see how the game goes, and I'm happy to put my hand up whenever."

The 198-cm-tall Green, who is almost certain to edge out Beau Webster for the all-rounder position after compiling a neat 94 in his most recent Sheffield Shield match at the WACA, has not received word on where he will bat yet but expressed no preference.

Having played most of his Test cricket at number six, he has also proven adept up the order, notably scoring a career-high 174 not out against New Zealand at number four.

"The people in charge I think met last night, so I'll probably get told later today. Whichever way they go, I think we've got a really great squad and a lot of great combinations to go with," he said.

"I'm just so grateful that they see me as somebody that could do all those positions."

The final make-up will hinge on whether the selectors choose a specialist opener to partner Usman Khawaja in Tasmania's Jake Weatherald or a makeshift option like Marnus Labuschagne, who has struck five domestic centuries this season.

Green anticipates that England's attacking style of cricket, colloquially named 'Bazball' after coach Brendon McCullum, will have Australia rolling with the punches when the highly anticipated five-match series kicks off.

"We've never seen it played in Australia. What can happen with being really attacking is that you can bring the other team into the game but you're also putting pressure back on them," said Green.

"It's a cool brand of cricket that they're playing, we'll wait and see what happens."

England, who last won the Ashes in 2015, have not won a series in Australia since 2011.

Source: REUTERS
