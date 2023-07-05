England make three changes for third Ashes Test

Moeen, Wood, Woakes return to bolster England for 3rd Test

IMAGE: Moeen Ali returns after recuperating from the finger injury he suffered in the opening Ashes Test. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters/

England have made three changes ahead of the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.

In the absence of the injured Ollie Pope, big-hitting Harry Brook has been promoted to No 3 in what is a must-win Test for the hosts.

Jimmy Anderson and Josh Tongue have made way for the returning Mark Wood, Chris Woakes while off-spinner Moeen Ali returns after recuperating from a finger injury.

England XI: Zac Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood