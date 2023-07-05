England make three changes for third Ashes Test

Moeen, Wood, Woakes return to bolster England for 3rd Test
England have made three changes ahead of the 3rd Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.
In the absence of the injured Ollie Pope, big-hitting Harry Brook has been promoted to No 3 in what is a must-win Test for the hosts.
Jimmy Anderson and Josh Tongue have made way for the returning Mark Wood, Chris Woakes while off-spinner Moeen Ali returns after recuperating from a finger injury.
England XI: Zac Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood