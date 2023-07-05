News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Shuttler Kashyap knocked out of Canada Open

Source: PTI
July 05, 2023 15:22 IST
Parupalli Kashyap lost to China's Lei Lan XI in the 2nd round to exit the tournament

IMAGE: Parupalli Kashyap lost to China's Lei Lan XI in the 2nd round to exit the tournament. Photograph: Reuters/

Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala entered the second round with a straight-game win but former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap exited from the Canada Open badminton tournament in Calgary.

World number 37 pair of Krishna and Vishnuvardhan, who had finished runners-up at 2021 Orleans Masters and 2022 Syed Modi International, registered a 21-14, 21-16 win over Chen Zhi Ray and Lu Chen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

 

The young Indian pair is likely to take on second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Former World No 6, Kashyap, however, lost steam after winning his opening match of the men's singles qualifier.

The 36-year-old Indian, who had reached the quarter-finals of the London Olympics, beat Germany's Kai Schaefer 21-14, 22-20 in the opening round but suffered a 17-21, 20-22 loss to Lei Lan Xi China to bow out of the Super 500 tournament.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen, Tokyo Olympic B Sai Praneeth and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will be in action later on Wednesdat.

Source: PTI
