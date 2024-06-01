News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » England's Woakes takes break from cricket after father's death

England's Woakes takes break from cricket after father's death

June 01, 2024 14:35 IST
'The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May.'

IMAGE: Chris Woakes was also left out of England's squad for this month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said his absence from cricket in recent weeks was due to the death of his father, adding that he would return to the sport "when the time is right".

Woakes, who last played for Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 in February, did not feature for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 or for his county side Warwickshire.

 

He was also left out of England's squad for this month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies.

"The last month has been the most challenging of my life when unfortunately my Dad passed away at the beginning of May," Woakes said on Instagram.

"I've spent the last few weeks with the people most important to me, my family. We're all obviously grieving and trying to get through what is undoubtedly the hardest moments in our lives.

"I will be back playing cricket for Warwickshire, who my Dad loved dearly when the time is right for me and my family."

The 35-year-old, who was part of England's T20 and One-Day International World Cup-winning teams, has played 48 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, taking 353 international wickets.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
