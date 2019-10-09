News
England bowler Anderson seeks Man City's help

October 09, 2019 22:39 IST

The country's leading wicket-taker with 575 Test wickets, is targeting a return when they tour South Africa for a four-Test series starting at the end of December.

James Anderson

IMAGE: James Anderson sustained a calf injury playing for Lancashire in July. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

England fast bowler James Anderson has swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of English Premier League champions Manchester City in a bid to recover from a calf injury, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

 

Anderson sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston. He was eventually ruled out of the five-match series that ended 2-2 as the visitors retained the urn.

England play New Zealand in two Tests in November and December but Anderson, the country's leading wicket-taker with 575 Test wickets, is targeting a return when they tour South Africa for a four-Test series starting at the end of December.

"(Anderson) will be hoping to use the world class facilities at the Etihad Campus with the England Cricket sports science team over the next two months leading into the South Africa tour which starts in December," an ECB spokesman said.

The ECB said Anderson, 37, would be accompanied by England's national lead for strength and conditioning Rob Ahmun, who will oversee the sessions.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
