Ben Stokes' wife rubbishes reports of physical altercation

October 09, 2019 11:44 IST

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes with wife Clare. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' wife Clare has rubbished reports that the player tried to choke her during a party.

An English daily had published photographs in which Stokes could be seen having his hand on his wife's face during an award ceremony.

These reports ended up instigating people to come up with allegations of a physical altercation between both.

IMAGE: Clare broke her silence with a tweet and two pictures. Photograph Courtesy: Clare Stokes/Twitter

Clare finally decided to break her silence and in a tweet, she said, "Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up! Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it into a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonald's 20 mins later! @benstokes38".

This post was later retweeted by Ben Stokes.

The England World Cup hero later issued a response. "I have become used to people making stuff up about me, but of all the topics not to mess with domestic abuse has to be at the top of the list," he said in a statement to the Mirror.

"It's an incredibly serious issue for thousands of women - and men - who do suffer domestic abuse. For it to be toyed with for cheap headlines in this way just damages the cause of those who are abused."

"We have a wonderful relationship and I never tire of saying how lucky I am to be with her. We both had a great night at the PCA Awards, ending with us dining out at McDonald's together."

"To falsify and spread these kind of allegations so willingly is totally irresponsible."

In September this year, Stokes had issued a statement against an English daily after they published a report about the cricketer's 'secret family tragedy'.

"Today The Sun has seen fit to publish extremely painful, sensitive and personal details concerning events in the private lives of my family, going back more than 31 years," the cricketer's statement read.

The daily's report claimed that his mother's two children were killed by her ex in 1988, a few year's before the cricketer's birth.

The all-rounder called the publication "heartless and immoral" for their reportage and stated that their reporter went down to New Zealand to question his parents about this "incredibly upsetting topic."

"It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism. I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family," Stokes said.

He said that his family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma and to keep the "deeply personal and traumatic events" private.