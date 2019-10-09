News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another milestone for Mithali Raj...

Another milestone for Mithali Raj...

October 09, 2019 17:25 IST

Mithali Raj, who made her ODI debut against Ireland on June 26, 1999, completed 20 years and 105 days in the 50-over format.

Mithali Raj

IMAGE: Mithali Raj is the only female cricketer to have played ODI cricket for over two decades. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday became the first female player to last more than 20 years in international cricket.

 

She achieved the feat while leading India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over South Africa women in the first ODI of the three-match series, in Vadodara, on Wednesday.

Mithali, who made her ODI debut against Ireland on June 26, 1999, completed 20 years and 105 days in the 50-over format.

She is the only female cricketer to have played ODI cricket for over two decades.

The right-handed batswoman has played 204 ODIs till now, the most by a female, followed by England's Charlotte Edwards (191), Jhulan Goswami (178), Alex Blackwell (144) of Australia.

Mithali, 36, has also played 10 Tests and 89 T20Is for India.

She retired from T20 Internationals last month.

