Ed Sheeran's Cricket Skills Will Stun You

IMAGE: From strumming chords to smashing boundaries, Ed Sheeran hits the right note on a cricket field in Bengaluru. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Ed Sheeran's India tour took a sporty turn when he traded his guitar for a cricket bat at the Brijesh Patel Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

During his visit, Sheeran joined forces with Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande for an impromptu cricket match with young cricketers.

Sheeran's fondness for cricket is well-known, and this visit was made even more special with a touching tribute to his late friend and cricket legend, Shane Warne.

He received a custom Rajasthan Royals jersey, never previously seen by the public, bearing the number '23' and the name 'Warne' on the back.

The jersey was presented to Sheeran by Riyan Parag. Sheeran's reaction was one of genuine emotion. 'Oh wow! With Shane on the back!' he exclaimed on receiving the special training jersey.

Donning the jersey, Sheeran joined Parag and Deshpande on the field, effortlessly blending into the cricketing action and proving that his talents extend far beyond music.