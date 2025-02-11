Ranji Trophy: Rahane's ton guides Mumbai Past 300 vs Haryana

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane’s innings of 108 runs, including 10 fours, proved pivotal as Mumbai extended their lead. Photograph: KKR/X

Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a magnificent century, putting Mumbai firmly in control of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana in Kolkata on Tuesday.

His innings of 108 runs, including 10 fours, proved pivotal as Mumbai extended their lead.

Rahane's composed knock proved pivotal in extending Mumbai's lead beyond 300, positioning the defending champions firmly in control. Despite a cautious start, his innings steadied Mumbai after early setbacks in their second innings.

Rahane's innings concluded at 108 when he nicked a good-length delivery from Anuj Thakral to wicketkeeper Rohit Sharma. However, by then, the veteran batter had already left an indelible mark on the match.

Earlier, Rahane partnered with Siddhesh Lad to add a crucial 52 runs, lifting Mumbai out of trouble. Following Lad's dismissal, he teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav for a dominating 129-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Rahane's partnership with Shivam Dube added another 85 runs off just 124 deliveries, keeping Mumbai firmly in the driver's seat at 314/5.