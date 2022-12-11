News
French prez Macron to travel for World Cup semis vs Morocco

French prez Macron to travel for World Cup semis vs Morocco

December 11, 2022 19:18 IST
Emmanuel Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

IMAGE: Emmanuel Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

 

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-finals.

"The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
