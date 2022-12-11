News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3

Last updated on: December 11, 2022 13:15 IST
IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England in Multan on Sunday.

Harry Brook top-scored for England with 108

IMAGE: Harry Brook top-scored for England with 108. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England were all out for 275 in their second innings on Sunday, setting Pakistan a victory target of 355 on day three of the second Test in Multan.

 

Harry Brook top-scored for the tourists with 108, while Ben Duckett made 79.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed finished with a match haul of 11 wickets 

IMAGE: Debutant Abrar Ahmed finished with a match haul of 11 wickets. Photograph: PCB Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood shared seven wickets between them.

Debutant Abrar finished with a match haul of 11 wickets.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
