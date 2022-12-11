PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and England in Multan on Sunday.

IMAGE: Harry Brook top-scored for England with 108. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England were all out for 275 in their second innings on Sunday, setting Pakistan a victory target of 355 on day three of the second Test in Multan.

Harry Brook top-scored for the tourists with 108, while Ben Duckett made 79.

IMAGE: Debutant Abrar Ahmed finished with a match haul of 11 wickets. Photograph: PCB Cricket/Twitter

Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Zahid Mahmood shared seven wickets between them.

Debutant Abrar finished with a match haul of 11 wickets.

England, on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.