News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Legends League: Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan to play for India Maharaja

Legends League: Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan to play for India Maharaja

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 04, 2022 13:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh will be among a host of former stars in the India Maharaja team which will take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh will be among a host of former stars in the India Maharaja team which will take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), starting on January 20 in Oman.

 

The first season of LLC, which is a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman among three power-packed teams.

The other two teams would be representing Asia and rest of the world.

Apart from the above trio, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will also be part of the India Maharaja team.

"Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and rest of the World," former India coach and Commissioner of Legends League Cricket Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying in a media release.

"It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans," he added.

The Asia team called the Asia Lions includes former Pakistan and Sri Lankan legends Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf and Umar Gul.

Former Afghan skipper Asghar Afghan will also be a part of the team, while players representing the third team are yet to be announced.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Now, back spasm swells Captain Virat Kohli's woes
Now, back spasm swells Captain Virat Kohli's woes
Stokes says he has 'no ambition' to be England captain
Stokes says he has 'no ambition' to be England captain
What Duanne Olivier's 'new debut' for SA was like...
What Duanne Olivier's 'new debut' for SA was like...
Actors We Miss at the Harry Potter Reunion
Actors We Miss at the Harry Potter Reunion
'Bulli Bai' app case: 21-yer-old grilled for 10 hrs
'Bulli Bai' app case: 21-yer-old grilled for 10 hrs
Canada court orders seizure of A-I assets over dues
Canada court orders seizure of A-I assets over dues
A Marriage You Must See
A Marriage You Must See

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Ashes: England look to recover some pride at SCG

Ashes: England look to recover some pride at SCG

Ashwin reveals 'landmark moment' of his career

Ashwin reveals 'landmark moment' of his career

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances