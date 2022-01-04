News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for 4th Ashes test

Australia recall Khawaja, Boland retained for 4th Ashes test

January 04, 2022 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja's return for his first Test since 2019 was expected after Travis Head was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja will replace Travis Head in Australia's middle order for this week's fourth Ashes Test against England in the only change to the side that wrapped up the series in Melbourne last week, skipper Pat Cummins said on Tuesday.

 

Khawaja's return for his first Test since 2019 was expected after Head was ruled out by a positive COVID-19 test but the retention of pace bowler Scott Boland was something of a surprise.

Boland was considered a Melbourne specialist when he was handed his debut in the third Test but the 32-year-old seized his opportunity with both hands.

His six for seven in the second innings helped Australia to a thumping innings and 14-run victory and earned him the chance to keep his spot in favour of Josh Hazlewood, who is still suffering from a side strain sustained in the first Test.

"It's no secret, if Joshy Hazlewood was available, he was going to play, he's been a brilliant bowler for us for a long time," Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the match starts on Wednesday.

"It would have been a real shame to see Scotty not play this week after his efforts last week. It's unfortunate for Joshy but I'm really glad (Scott) gets another crack out here."

Cummins said Hazlewood would probably be fit to play in the fifth Test in Hobart from January 14-18.

There had been suggestions in local media that leg spinner Mitchell Swepson might be awarded his first Test cap in a twin slow-bowling attack with Nathan Lyon.

Cummins, however, said he did not expect the SCG wicket to deteriorate sufficiently to make that a viable strategy.

"I don't think anywhere in Australia that I've played in the last two years has dictated a two-spinner," he added.

"He's a class bowler and we're itching to get him into the side one day. We think he will debut at some stage, most likely overseas."

Australia lead the series 3-0 after wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Australia's playing XI for 4th Test: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Captain Rahul shines as India's batters flop
PIX: Captain Rahul shines as India's batters flop
Now, back spasm swells Captain Virat Kohli's woes
Now, back spasm swells Captain Virat Kohli's woes
Ashwin reveals 'landmark moment' of his career
Ashwin reveals 'landmark moment' of his career
Why Is The Taliban Angry With Pakistan?
Why Is The Taliban Angry With Pakistan?
Can bowlers grab some quick wickets?
Can bowlers grab some quick wickets?
5 nuclear-armed states vow to prevent N-war, arms race
5 nuclear-armed states vow to prevent N-war, arms race
China building bridge over Pangong lake: Sources
China building bridge over Pangong lake: Sources

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

We are a bit short, but have enough runs: Ashwin

We are a bit short, but have enough runs: Ashwin

What Duanne Olivier's 'new debut' for SA was like...

What Duanne Olivier's 'new debut' for SA was like...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances