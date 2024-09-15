News
Duleep Trophy: India D collapse despite Bhui's heroics

Duleep Trophy: India D collapse despite Bhui's heroics

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 15, 2024 19:25 IST
IMAGE: Team India D's Ricky Bhui celebrates after completing his century against India A in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Ricky Bhui delayed the inevitable with a stubborn hundred, but spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian eventually brought India D to their knees as India A walked away with a 186-run win in the Duleep Trophy match here on Sunday.

Bhui, starting from overnight 44, made 113 (195b, 14x4, 3x6) but India D, overnight 62, were bundled out for 301, chasing 488.

The victory enabled India A to stay in contention for the title with 6 points. But they will have to get a favourable result against table-toppers India C (9 points) in their next match here from September 19.

India D, out of title race after two successive defeats, will be up against second-placed India B, who have 7 points.

 

On a pitch that gave copious assistance to the spinners, the 'D' batters needed to show tremendous application to hang around. But apart from Bhui none really showed the stomach for a fight.

Bhui's second-wicket stand with Yash Dubey (37) was worth 100 runs but Dubey got run out, and in his next over Mulani castled Devdutt Padikkal to push India D to 105 for three.

They managed to stitch two useful stands for two subsequent wickets – a 53 between Bhui and skipper Shreyas Iyer (41, 55b, 8x4) and a 62 between Bhui and Sanju Samson (40, 45b, 3x4, 3x6).

But their stands were more about aggression, and the approach was fraught with danger on a pitch where spinners called the shots.

Both Shryeas and Samson were cleaned up by Mulani, who was later adjudged player of the match. A sharply turned one accounted for Shreyas while Samson failed to connect a pull as the ball disturbed the timber.

While wickets were tumbling at constantly at the other end, Bhui was a picture of confidence and brought up his century in 170 balls.

Then off-spinner Tanush Kotian got into act, and started his demolition job by removing Saransh Jain (5), and six overs later he ousted Bhui, who holed out to Riyan Parag in the deep.

It ended the fight of India D even as Kotian went on to add two more wickets – Saurabh Kumar (22) and Harshit Rana (24).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Khawaja wary of this 'strategic' Indian bowler
Bangladesh arrive in Chennai for 'challenging series'
England could face Euros ban. Here's why...
ACT Hockey Semis: India v S Korea - Who Will Prevail?
MVA not for naming CM face, Uddhav says he doesn't...
India C takes top spot with Kamboj's heroics
Bangladesh team gets adequate security cover
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

