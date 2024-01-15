News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Determined Rahane wants to play 100 Tests

Determined Rahane wants to play 100 Tests

Source: PTI
January 15, 2024 23:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Ranji captain Ajinkya Rahane, who last played a Test in the West Indies in July 2023, is eager to return to the Indian cricket team

IMAGE: Mumbai Ranji captain Ajinkya Rahane, who last played a Test in the West Indies in July 2023, is eager to return to the Indian cricket team. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ajinkya Rahane has not given up on playing 100 Tests for India and remains determined for a comeback.

Rahane last played for India on the tour of West Indies in July 2023.

 

The 35-year-old, who has featured in 85 Tests, is captaining Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

"My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches," Rahane told reporters after Mumbai's second successive outright win in the competition.

"I'm focused on performing well for Mumbai and taking each game one step at a time."

Rahane could not open his account in what was his first game of the tournament.

Talking about the team's start, he said: "It's been a very good start for us this season. The challenge is to be consistent because when you want to win the Ranji Trophy, it is all about being consistent throughout the period of time.

"We are looking to take one game at a time. It's a home-away format so the conditions keep changing. We have to be in the moment, try and see how the wickets are," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
His career in balance, Iyer 'thrives on competition'
His career in balance, Iyer 'thrives on competition'
Prannoy not worried about Olympic qualifiers yet
Prannoy not worried about Olympic qualifiers yet
Asian Cup: South Korea down Bahrain 3-1
Asian Cup: South Korea down Bahrain 3-1
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered
Israeli player leaves Turkey post detention over Gaza
Israeli player leaves Turkey post detention over Gaza
Mysuru sculptor's murti to be installed in Ram mandir
Mysuru sculptor's murti to be installed in Ram mandir
Exports up 1%; Dec trade deficit narrows to 3-mth low
Exports up 1%; Dec trade deficit narrows to 3-mth low

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Harith Noah first Indian to win a stage at Dakar Rally

Harith Noah first Indian to win a stage at Dakar Rally

Ranji: Mulani's 10-wicket haul powers Mumbai to win

Ranji: Mulani's 10-wicket haul powers Mumbai to win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances