Du Plessis 'desperate' to return in CPL after concussion

IMAGE: South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis will return to action in the Caribbean Premier League. He was out of action for three months after suffering concussion during a Pakistan Super League match. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Faf du Plessis's recovery from concussion took longer than he expected and the former South Africa captain is desperate to get back to action in the Caribbean Premier League after a forced break of three months.

Du Plessis is leading the Saint Lucia Kings franchise in the CPL, which began on Thursday.

The South African veteran, who announced retirement from Tests, suffered concussion during the Pakistan Super League in June. He was to make a comeback in ‘The Hundred’, which ended earlier this month, but could not regain full fitness for the inaugural event in the UK.

"I'm really looking forward to personally getting back on the cricket field again. It's been a long time for me, 3 months now where I haven't been able to play, so just desperately wanting to get out there and do what I love again. I thought I will recover in a month but it took triple the time," he said at the jersey launch.

Saint Lucia Kings is owned by the consortium that owns IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

"I am very excited about being with a new franchise with a new identity and a new team. The guys are really keen to get going. The competition is going to be really intense in terms of games. All in all extremely excited about the next three weeks ahead," du Plessis added.

Indibet is the team's title sponsor this season while the principal sponsors include Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and BKT Tires.

“We have such wonderful partners on board to support us this season as well. Their presence is a celebration and we just want to reciprocate that with a stellar performance on-field," said Saint Lucia Kings CEO Satish Menon.