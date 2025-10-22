Dropped? Philippe opens up after Perth win

IMAGE: Josh Philippe ready to wait for his chance as Alex Carey returns. Photograph: Josh Philippe/Instagram

Following his impressive home debut in Perth against India, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe faces the prospect of being dropped with the return of regular Alex Carey, but he is prepared to wait in the wings and be ready to go when the next opportunity comes.

With Josh Inglis and Carey both unavailable for the series-opener, Philippe grabbed his chance behind the stumps, taking two sharp catches and scoring a crucial 37 off 29 balls in a 55-run stand with captain Mitchell Marsh to guide Australia to a seven-wicket win.

"If the opportunity is to come for me, it's in the middle order (for Australia)," the 28-year-old Philippe told cricket.com.au ahead of the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

"I certainly pride myself on being adaptable."

Philippe's outing in Perth was his first International appearance on home soil after years of playing overseas, including most of his 15 previous games in COVID-19 bubbles.

Selectors are expected to keep an eye on Philippe as a wicketkeeper-batter option in the middle order, given Australia's top-order stability with Marsh and Travis Head.

With Inglis recovering from a calf strain and Carey set to return, Philippe is realistic yet optimistic.

"'Kez' (Carey) and 'Ingo' (Inglis) are exceptional players. It was just really special to get that opportunity the other night and with the gloves," he said.

"There's a lot of familiar faces in that team and 'Bison' (Marsh) as skipper, that made me feel pretty relaxed and backed in. I'm sitting in the wings and ready to go," he added.

It was also his first match as Australia's wicketkeeper and his first time batting at No 4, for the domestic cricket opener.

"All my opportunities in domestic cricket are generally at the top, and I'm quite happy to bat there as well," he said.

"The dream is to keep playing for Australia and I want to be in this team, so wherever the opportunity comes, I think my game is well enough equipped now to perform."