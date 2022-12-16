News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » South Africa ready to go above and beyond at the Gabba

South Africa ready to go above and beyond at the Gabba

December 16, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Dean Elgar and teammates walk off the pitch after the match

IMAGE: South Africa's Dean Elgar and teammates walk off the pitch after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said his side are "salivating" at the prospect of playing at the Gabba in the series opener against Australia and backed his bowlers to make the most of the green-tinged track in Brisbane.

The Gabba, which hosts the first of three tests between the teams starting on Saturday, has long been a fortress for Australia, who have lost just once at the ground since 1988.

 

South Africa have failed to win a test at the Gabba in their four previous attempts, the last of which was a draw in 2012.

"The history here is not in our favour, and that's OK," said Elgar.

"We've been here for two weeks and are salivating for this moment."

"It does look a little bit friendly for our bowling unit, which is nice. We come from South Africa where the wickets are pretty green and juicy. Our bowling is our strength, I'd rather be facing them in the nets than in a game."

Elgar said he had told his side to play with courage and to push themselves to the limit, as South Africa go in search of a fourth consecutive series win on Australian soil.

"You've got to have the mindset of 'play to win', that's something I have been speaking at length within our squad," Elgar said.

"Australia is such a tough place to play cricket, but it's also such a rewarding place to play if you get things right. You've got to go beyond, beyond what you're used to and savour the moment."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Real Madrid sign 16-year-old Brazilian for $74 million
Real Madrid sign 16-year-old Brazilian for $74 million
Siraj on why he is more consistent in Test cricket...
Siraj on why he is more consistent in Test cricket...
Portugal's Santos is their coach no more
Portugal's Santos is their coach no more
Ranji: MP record resounding win over Jammu
Ranji: MP record resounding win over Jammu
Markets end in red; Sensex tanks 461 points
Markets end in red; Sensex tanks 461 points
Trade with China is 'normal' but...: Cong slams Modi
Trade with China is 'normal' but...: Cong slams Modi
'I Was Fortunate To Fight The 1971 War'
'I Was Fortunate To Fight The 1971 War'

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Rehan Ahmed to become youngest England Test player

Rehan Ahmed to become youngest England Test player

Aus host SA with 'sandpaper-gate' wound yet to heal

Aus host SA with 'sandpaper-gate' wound yet to heal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances