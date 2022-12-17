News
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 4

PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 4

Last updated on: December 17, 2022 11:54 IST
Images from Day 4 of the first Test between Bangladesh and India, in Chottogram, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan run between the wickets during the first Test against India, in Chottogram, on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Openers Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto scored gritty half-centuries as Bangladesh put up 119 without no loss by lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against India, in Chattogra, on Saturday.

While the target of 513 is still a distant dream, the two left-handers showed good application on a track which still looks good for batting.

 

Incidentally, the century-plus stand by Zakir (55 batting) and Shanto (64 batting) is the highest by any opening pair against India in Test matches.

Hasan and Shanto hit eight and seven boundaries respectively as India’s bowling lacked the sting during the first hour of play. Pacers Mohammed Siraj (10-1-32-0) and Umesh Yadav (6-2-11-0) did not bowl too many wicket-taking balls.

Umesh bowled short and wide and Zakir slashed him over deep third man while Shanto imperiously pulled the veteran pacer behind square.

Shanto also hit back-to-back boundaries off Siraj -- a beautiful on-drive which was followed by a flick towards square leg boundary.

IMAGE: Bangladesh opener Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 64 at lunch on Day 4. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

However, the best shot of the morning was played by Zakir. He lofted Ravichandran Ashwin (14-2-43-0) inside-out over extra cover to disturb the off-spinner's length.

With the track not showing any considerable wear and tear, Ashwin, who normally requires a bit of assistance from 22-yards, hardly troubled the batters.

Zakir and Shanto did not attack Ashwin, but didn't let him settle down to one length by rotation of strike with singles.

At this point, there is no need for India to press the panic button, but with a little help from the pitch, the worrying factor will be if the home team top-order bats long enough to save the game.

Against Ashwin and Axar Patel, both the openers were plonking their front-foot and smothering any little bit of turn that could be on offer. The only bowler getting some turn is Kuldeep Yadav but wrist spinners are normally known to take the pitch out of equation when it comes to deviation of the surface.

The frustration was palpable as Siraj during his second spell of the morning started sledging Shanto, who did the right thing by not retaliating and smiling back at the Indian speedster.

