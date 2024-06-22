Hardik: 'When the time came, we went after them hard'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya scored 50* off 27 runs to help India reach the total of 196 runs. Photograph: BCCI /X

India's Hardik Pandya was satisfied with his team's batting performance, believing they set a good total of 196 runs on the board against Bangladesh. Pandya's quickfire fifty (50 runs off 27 balls) along with contributions from Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34) helped India reach 196 for 5 after they were put in to bat.

"The wicket looked alright, par [score] would've been 180, we got 196. That's a good score here," Pandya said at the innings break.

He also praised Dube, who has been struggling for form lately, for his composed innings under pressure.

"At the point Shivam went in, a couple of wickets were lost. He had to take his time and we did well to recover. His strength is to take down spinners," Pandya said. "When the time came, when we could go hard, we went after their bowling after that," he added.

Pandya expects the pitch to slow down as the match progresses.

"Definitely it tends to get slower in the end, some balls were sliding down when bowled at the right length, discipline and good bowling should do the job," he concluded.