Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success

Warner-Head duo key to Australia's batting success

Source: ANI
June 22, 2024 16:55 IST
David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner had a relatively quiet season with the Delhi Capitals but has found his groove in the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell lavished praise on the destructive opening duo of David Warner and Travis Head while talking about the factors that help them complement each other in the opening slot.

Warner and Head have turned up on numerous occasions for the Baggy Greens laying the foundation for their successful totals.

Head was a revelation for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He racked up 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50 and a whopping strike rate of 191.55.

 

Warner had a relatively quiet season with the Delhi Capitals but has found his groove in the ongoing tournament. The duo have complemented each other throughout Australia's unbeaten run.

"Yeah, I think they both hit it in such different areas. I know they both cut well, but I think the way that Trav has gone through the IPL, dominated, done really well, it's come in with a lot of confidence and he's just played such good, aggressive cricket and probably taken the game away from a lot of teams. And David has started so crisp pretty much in most of the games," Maxwell said in the pre-match press conference.

In the group stage against England, the duo made short work of the English bowlers with their classic stroke play. They used the wind to their advantage and forged a 70-run opening stand of a mere 30 deliveries.

Their quick-fire partnership laid the foundation for Australia to put up a competitive total of 201/7.

"And you got to look back at that England game where they sort of broke the back of the match in those first six overs when the wicket wasn't playing like a 12 an over in a power play type of game, but the way that they I suppose got us ahead allowed us to sort of set up the back end and we're very blessed to have two extremely talented guys at the top of the order who are doing a great job for us," he added.

Australia will play their next Super 8 game against Afghanistan on Sunday at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Source: ANI
