Dravid told me to consider retirement, says furious Saha

Source: PTI
February 19, 2022
Wriddhiman Saha also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team. Photograph: Wriddhiman Saha/Instagram

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, on Saturday revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

It was reported by PTI on February 8 that Saha has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he won’t be selected in the Indian team.

 

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the Indian team setup," an explosive Saha told the media on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with the head coach.

Saha also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav is referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over WhatsApp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

