IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir, left, with BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jay Shah/X

Gautam Gambhir is back in the spotlight, but this time, he's taking on a new role.

The two-time World Cup winner is stepping in as the head coach of India's T20 team, replacing former team-mate Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid, in his coaching swansong, guided India to a remarkable T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean, where the team became the first men's side to win the tournament without losing a single game.

Under Dravid's leadership, India reached three ICC finals and won the Asia Cup last year.

Gambhir reserved special praise for his predecessor, acknowledging Dravid's exemplary run with the team.

'It is an absolute honour to serve my Tricolour, my people, my country,' Gambhir said following the BCCI's confirmation of his appointment.

'I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his support staff for their outstanding achievements. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India.'

'I have always taken pride in wearing the Indian jersey during my playing days, and it will be no different in this new role. Cricket has been my passion, and I am eager to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming tournaments.'