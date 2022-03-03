News
Before 100th Test, Virat meets Julie

Before 100th Test, Virat meets Julie

By Rediff Cricket
March 03, 2022 13:42 IST
Virat Kohli

Ahead of his landmark 100th Test, Virat Kohli spent time interacting with Kunal Khanna, CEO, Vivaldis Animal Health, and members of Awaaz Voice of Stray Animals, an NGO in Mumbai to set up two animal shelters in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli

With support from Vivaldis, the Virat Kohli Foundation launched a rehab and trauma centre and ambulance for stray animals last year.

Kohli interacted with the Vivaldis team, discussed future plans and also inaugurated the ambulance.

The cricketer also met Julie, who was admitted at the rehab centre and is currently being taken care of by team Awaaz.

 

Virat Kohli

Virat, who has apparently been inspired by wife Anushka Sharma's love for animals, is now actively looking for ways to help stray animals.

Rediff Cricket
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

