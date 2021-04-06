News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Source: PTI
April 06, 2021 10:19 IST
Former India captain Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Former India captain Rahul Dravid. Photograph: Getty Images

India's legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.

 

The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is ‘Show Me the Data.’

At this virtual conference, Dravid will also be joined by former cricketer and coach Gary Kirsten and former England women’s cricketer and commentator Isa Guha.

Alok R Singh, director at Dell Technologies, will moderate this panel discussion on ‘Howzdata: How Analytics is Revolutionising Cricket.’

He has been actively involved in developing youth cricket in the US.

This high-profile discussion on the role of analytics in cricket is expected to offer several insights into modern-day cricket and its popular leagues like Indian Premier League (IPL), the media release said.

The other sessions on major sports in the US like basketball, football, baseball will also offer learning for cricket to use analytics and technology.

Source: PTI
England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

