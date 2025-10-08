'We Switched Off...' How India Handled Asia Cup Chaos

'Almost all the players switched off their social media accounts.'

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates after beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BCCI faced intense backlash when it confirmed India's participation in the Asia Cup 2025. With India and Pakistan drawn in the same group, fans flooded social media with boycott calls, urging the board to cut sporting ties with Pakistan in the aftermath of he Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

But when the cricket began, the noise faded. India silenced both critics and Pakistan -- not once, but three times. The final in Dubai saw the Men in Blue clinch their ninth Asia Cup title, defeating their fiercest rivals once again.

Amid the political storm, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy revealed what it was like inside the camp as social media exploded back home.

'Almost all the players switched off their social media accounts,' Varun said at the CEAT Awards in Mumbai.

'Only when they had to post something after a match did they go online. Because we were in another country, we didn't really know what was happening in India.'

Varun, who picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 20.42, said the players' only focus was to win the cup -- not the conversations raging online.

But the post-match scenes in Dubai went viral for a different reason. The Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council Chairman and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi, after the BCCI's request for another official to present it was denied.

Yet the players refused to let the moment be stolen. Led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, they recreated the victory celebration on the empty podium.

Varun revealed that the celebration was Arshdeep Singh's idea.

'We were waiting for the trophy, but we all know how that turned out. I was standing there hoping the cup would show up, but the only cup next to me was a coffee cup!'