Does Gambhir Have A Problem With Arshdeep?

IMAGE: Is Arshdeep Singh out of Gautam Gambhir's plans? Photograph: BCCI

At the Manuka Oval in Canberra, India's decision to drop Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI for the first T20I against Australia reignited a growing debate.

For a bowler who happens to be India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, the repeated omission has become too glaring to ignore.

And the question now echoing across social media and cricket circles alike is Does Coach Gautam Gambhir have a problem with Arshdeep Singh?

India's bowling line-up in Canberra leaned on Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana as the two specialist pacers, with three spinners Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep, who has built a reputation for his precision in both the Powerplay and death overs, was left warming the bench.

It wasn't an isolated call either. The left-arm seamer was overlooked in the final ODI against Australia. Now, back-to-back exclusions have triggered a full-blown outcry online, with #JusticeForArshdeep trending on X. Fans, analysts and former cricketers have demanded answers.

Retired left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan didn't mince words, posting, 'Arshdeep Singh has been India's best T20 bowler in the last two years. Still, he doesn't find a place in the playing XI. Sometimes, the selection logic just doesn't add up.'

Retired batter Priyank Panchal echoed the sentiment: ';The number of countries that'd leave their highest wicket-taker in a format out of the XI so consistently with a World Cup coming up in four months is very limited. Arshdeep deserves better treatment.'

From a tactical lens, the decision defies conventional wisdom. Arshdeep's left-arm angle and control at the death complement Bumrah's Powerplay burst perfectly. Without him, India's bowling balance feels off-kilter.

Harshit Rana remains untested at the highest level. Dropping Arshdeep looks less like experimentation and more like gambling.

Gambhir's Call Or Pattern?

This isn't the first time Gambhir's choices have stirred debate. His coaching philosophy, shaped by aggression and clarity of vision, often involves backing a small core while being ruthless about rotations. But in Arshdeep's case, it may start to look personal or at least perplexingly consistent.

Could it be that Gambhir -- a left-hander during his playing days -- prefers right-arm options for variety? Or is this a larger statement about roles and adaptability within India's T20 setup?

Arshdeep's record speaks for itself with 101 wickets in 65 T20Is. For a bowler this effective to be sidelined repeatedly, there must be either a very specific tactical reason -- or something unspoken within the dressing room dynamics.

Whatever the answer, it's clear this debate won't fade quietly. With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming, India's choices and Gambhir's reasoning will come under sharper scrutiny.