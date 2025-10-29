HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rain wasn't the only reason play stopped in Canberra

October 29, 2025 18:27 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Aaron Finch revealed that a strict 11:00 p.m. floodlight curfew at Manuka Oval also contributed to the decision to call off the match. Photograph: BCCI

The opening T20I of the five-match series between Australia and India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra was eventually called off due to persistent rain on Wednesday.

After multiple rain interruptions, former Australia captain Aaron Finch revealed that a strict 11:00 p.m. floodlight curfew at Manuka Oval also contributed to the decision to call off the match. Located in a residential area, the venue operates under local restrictions that prevent late-night play, leaving officials with limited time to resume before the game was abandoned.

 

Showers were on the radar as India faced Australia, and after just five overs of play, a steady drizzle forced the players off the field and the pitch to be covered. Play resumed after nearly a 40-minute delay and, though such interruptions are common in international cricket, the match was shortened to 18 overs per side. However, when the rain returned later in the evening, hopes of a full game quickly faded.

