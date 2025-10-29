HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Pant looks fitter and is raring to go'

'Pant looks fitter and is raring to go'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 29, 2025 16:32 IST

x

'I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always he is.'

Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant will return to competitive cricket after a three-month hiatus as India A skipper for a four-day match against South Africa A, starting in Bengaluru, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is looking "fitter" and is raring to go in the two-match four-day series against South Africa A in Bengaluru, India A vice-captain Sai Sudharsan said on Wednesday.

Pant, who will lead India A, is returning after a three-month absence because of a foot injury which he sustained in July in England, and now the 28-year-old southpaw is aiming to get back to the national fold during the two-match Test series against the Proteas.

“Rishabh looks fantastic, actually, may be fitter I would say. He had some time to build, put that training in his legs because sometimes when you get injured you have that specific time to work on whatever you want. I feel he looks a bit more fit and strong and as courageous as always he is,” said Sudharsan after India A's training session.

The Tamil Nadu batter said Pant was in his characteristic bubbly self during the training session at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has exhorted the team to use the matches to get the red-ball rhythm.

 

“The message from Pant is very clear. We were in a huddle on the first day of training and he was saying that this is a great opportunity for everybody to again get the rhythm of the game. At the same time, we are also playing to win and that is the main thing,” he noted.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit Is World No 1 ODI Batter!
Rohit Is World No 1 ODI Batter!
Can Harmanpreet's India repeat 2017 WC magic vs Aus?
Can Harmanpreet's India repeat 2017 WC magic vs Aus?
Women's WC: Australia favourites vs India in semis
Women's WC: Australia favourites vs India in semis
New Dawn Beckons for Indian Women's Cricket: Tendulkar
New Dawn Beckons for Indian Women's Cricket: Tendulkar
Pant's return in focus as India A take on South Africa
Pant's return in focus as India A take on South Africa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Citrus Power: 7 Ways Oranges Boost Your Well-Being

webstory image 2

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 3

Trust In The Divine: 9 Countries With Most Believers

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted Outside Restaurant in Bandra1:19

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Spotted Outside Restaurant in...

Prez Murmu completes Rafale sortie, lands at Ambala Air Force Station3:14

Prez Murmu completes Rafale sortie, lands at Ambala Air...

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia trip1:12

Trump lands in South Korea for the final leg of his Asia...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO