Dinesh Karthik to assist England Lions

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik will join as batting consultant. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will work with England Lions' as batting consultant for a brief period of nine days when the side will tour India.

Karthik will be a part of the side's coaching team on the tour, starting with a warm-up game in Ahmedabad on January 12, followed by three unofficial four-day Tests from January 17 at the same venue.

Karthik mainly comes in as a cover for Lions' batting consultant Ian Bell, who is currently on Big Bash League duty with Melbourne Renegades.

He will be working alongside head coach Neil Killeen along with assistant coaches Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson, while former English spinner Graeme Swann would also be a part of the coaching team as a mentor.

"It's great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A. The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise," said England Men's Performance Director Mo Bobat.

"And it's fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I'm sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India."