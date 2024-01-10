Team India's Worst Collapses In Tests

IMAGE: India set a dubious record in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town, January 3, 2024, when it lost six batters for no run. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

One week ago, on January 3, 2024, the Indian cricket team set a new record in Test cricket when it lost six wickets for no run.

Going steady at 153/4, India lost six wickets in the next 11 balls without scoring a run.

'153/4, 153 all out. If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, India has been bowled out for 153!' Ravi Shastri exclaimed in the ommentary box.

A look at epic Indian batting collapses:

2024: India vs South Africa, Newlands, Cape Town

From 153/4 to 153 all out

India began 2024 on a winning note, but not before suffering one of their worst-ever batting collapses.

After bowling South Africa out for just 55 in the first innings, India were going steady at 153/4. Lungi Ngidi's over turned the game on its head as he pocketed three wickets in the same over -- sending back K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah back to the dugout.

India collapsed from 153/4 to all out. In 11 deliveries India lost six wickets without scoring a single run!

Silver lining -- India won the match by 7 wickets to level the series.

2021: India vs England, Headingley, Leeds

From 56/3 to 78 all out

Another not so fond memory was India's third Test against England during their 2021 tour. After electing to bat first, the Virat Kohli-led side got off to a shaky start, losing opener K L Rahul for a duck and Cheteshwar Pujara for 1.

Opener Rohit Sharma and Kohli attempted to rebuild, but Kohli's tough run on the tour continued as he fell for 7.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit put up India's highest partnership in the innings, scoring 35 off 92 balls for the fourth wicket. But thereon, player-of-the-match Ollie Robinson set the ball rolling with Rahane's wicket.

Robinson, who picked up a match-winning five wicket haul, led the attack as India folded like a pack of cards. From 56/3, India lost seven wickets and scored just 22 runs to be bowled out for 78.

2017: India vs Australia, MCA stadium, Pune

From 94/3 to 105 all out

Steve O'Keefe turned in a career-best six wicket haul to inflict India with a nightmarish outing at home. In the first Test, India came undone by spin as they suffered an epic collapse.

Going steady at 94/3, India folded for 105, losing seven wickets for 11 runs!

Opener K L Rahul (64) was India's lone warrior as O'Keefe ripped through the batting heavy Indian line-up.

Apart from Rahul, only Murali Vijay (10) and Ajinkya Rahane (13) reached double figures.

India continued their shambolic batting performance in the second innings as well and were bowled out for 107 with Australia picking up a 333 run win over the Virat Kohli-led side.

2023: India vs Australia, Holkar stadium, Indore

From 44/5 to 109 all out

Playing at home in the Border-Gavaskar series in Indore, Rohit Sharma and company put up a dismal show with the willow.

From 44/5, India folded for 109. Matthew Kuhemann ripped through the fancied Indian line-up with 5/16. Virat Kohli top scored with 22.

Australia won the third Test at the Holkar stadium by nine wickets.

2015: India vs Sri Lanka, Galle

From 45/3 to 112 all out

The Galle Test was a tale of two halves though everyone walked away at the end with Rangana Herath's seven wicket haul which saw the Indian line-up in shambles.

After restricting Lanka to 183 in the first innings and posting 375 in their first innings on the back of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's centuries, India looked set to pocket the first Test.

But the hosts turned the table in the second innings. After fighting back with the bat in the second innings, Herath sealed the win for the hosts with a sensational bowling effort.

Once again, spin unraveled the Indian batters. From 45/3, Herath's guile saw India fold for 112. Herath's figures? A sizzling 7/48.

2023: India vs South Africa, SuperSport Park stadium, Centurion

From 72/3 to 131 all out

Though nothing in comparison to the second Test, India suffered a collapse in the first Test against South Africa as well.

Virat Kohli was the lone warrior for India in the opening Test as Nandre Burger rocked the Indian batters.

From 72/3 at one stage, Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the 17.5th over set the ball rolling. Burger picked up four wickets in his debut Test.

Kohli stayed put at one end as the other batters, barring Shubman Gill, departed for single digits.

South Africa won the match by an innings and 32 runs.

2020: 36/9 vs Australia, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

From 15/2 to 36/9

India's worst performances with the bat. No player breached the double figure mark.

Day 3 of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide was an unforgettable morning for the visitors. India came in to the second inning with a 53 run lead.

But the Men in Blue fell to their lowest score in Test matches, collapsing for 36/9. Josh Hazlewood led the attack for Australia with five wickets.