Did Australia err by not playing warm up games?

IMAGE: Australia opted for simulation training rather than play warm-up games ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy four-Test series against India. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Australian team are currently training in Bengaluru, having summoned little known Baroda spinner Mahesh Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles Ravichandran Ashwin, on pitches suited for spinners as they gear up to take on the Indian spinners in the four-Test series.

Raina, one of India's finest white ball players, belivees Australia might have missed a trick.



"I have played practice matches (ahead of Tests) and they are really important. They (Australia) can understand the quality of pitches in India only if they play on them," Raina said on Saturday.



Raina believes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's comeback will balance to the Indian team.



"I am happy with Jadeja's comeback after a long time," said the southpaw.



"Our spinners R Ashwin, Axar Patel are doing well. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in good form and I think we will get to watch an interesting series in the coming days."



While India have preferred to dish out turning tracks in Test cricket in the last 10-12 years, Raina is hoping for a sporting wicket which would hold on for five days.



He, however, didn't want to predict the outcome of the series.



"Let it begin first. A Test match should be five-day long. I will only comment (on performance) after watching the first day and seeing the focus of players."



Raina is very happy that there is so much competition for places in the national team across formats.



"It is an achievement (that many are worthy of a place in the Indian team). When there is such a competition we will get the best performance from the players."



He also welcomed BCCI's decision to organise the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL).



"WPL is going to be very beneficial for women cricketers of our country. And it is great that the Under-19 team won the (women's T20) World Cup."