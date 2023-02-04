News
'Dhoni's Cameo In Singham 3?'

'Dhoni's Cameo In Singham 3?'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 04, 2023 10:29 IST
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been many things in his life -- a ticket collector for the Indian Railways, a officer with the Territorial Army, an advertising brand whose lustre refuses to dim two years after his retirement, and, of course, a bona fide 21st century cricket legend.

But cop?

A sneak preview of a coming ad features Mahi as a cop.

'Thala looks sexy in police uniform', cooed one MSD fan.

'He looks perfect in any male leading role', warbled another.

One fan even demanded that Dhoni be cast in Singham 3!

 
'Ashwin' Helping Australia Prepare...
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
PIX: Rahul-Athiya Dance Their Hearts Out
Warned Uddhav about Sena rebellion but...: Ajit Pawar
'No change in BCCI's stand; India won't travel to Pak'
Another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
Davis Cup: Nagal pips Holmgren to bring India level
The Player Jadeja Says Is India's Future

'The Future Is Here': Kohli Hails Gill

