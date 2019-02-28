'Humbled' Rahul on his turnaround in form

Last updated on: February 28, 2019 10:41 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul gave India a flying start with his quickfire knock of 47 from 26 balls in the 2nd T20I on Wednesday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India opener K L Rahul on Wednesday said the controversy over his casual remarks about women on a popular TV show has humbled him.

Rahul and Hardik Pandya were provisionally suspended for their loose comments on women on ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Their bans were later revoked but they still face an inquiry. The off-field controversy erupted after Rahul endured a dismal run in the four-match Test series in Australia.

"It was a hard time, no doubt. I mean, as a player, as a person, everyone has to go through difficult times and it was my time to go through that. And, like I said, it gave me time to reflect on my game, on myself. I have always been someone who takes things as they comes," said Rahul after the second and final T20 against Australia.

India lost the short series 0-2 but Rahul made a successful comeback with scores of 47 and 50. After he was sent back from Australia, Rahul was given the opportunity to regain form in the India A home series against England Lions and he made it count.

Asked if the entire controversy has changed him as a person, the 26-year-old said: "It has humbled me a little bit, and, you know, respect the opportunity that I have gotten to play for the country. The dream of every kid is to play for the country and I am no different.

"Just to value where I am, just to keep making opportunities count and put my head down and keep working on my cricket."

Rahul said the India A stint under coach, Rahul Dravid helped him immensely.

"I got some time off from international cricket, so I could come back to India and reflect on what was not going right for me. Fortunately, I got to play some India A games where the pressure is a bit less and where I could focus on my skill and my technique.

"I got to spend a lot of time with Rahul Dravid, working on my game and chatting about cricket. He helped a lot in the five games I played for India A. The time I have spent in the middle has helped. It is nice to be back with the boys and back in blue," he said.

“Things happen, like I said. Four-five years with Team India. Learnt about the game, where I stand as a cricketer, as a person, so just try to get better from there and be consistent and keep performing," he signed off.