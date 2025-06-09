HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Nations League: Portugal's win soured after spectator dies

Nations League: Portugal's win soured after spectator dies

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 09, 2025 19:38 IST

x

Paramedics brings a stretcher in the stands after an incident with a fan during the Nations League Final match on Sunday

IMAGE: Paramedics brings a stretcher in the stands after a fan fell from the stands during the Nations League match on Sunday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

A spectator died during Portugal's Nations League final win over Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, UEFA said on Monday.

The supporter fell from the second tier of the main stand into the lower seating area in the final minutes of the match, ESPN reported.

 

"There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time," a UEFA spokesperson said in a statement.

Portugal defender Nuno Mendes said; "I would like to express my condolences to the family of the fan that died. It casts a pall on our victory today."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Need of the hour for Rahul -- arrest inconsistencies
Need of the hour for Rahul -- arrest inconsistencies
A revolution on cards in Pakistan's NCA
A revolution on cards in Pakistan's NCA
Nitish, Jurel build India A's lead on Day 4
Nitish, Jurel build India A's lead on Day 4
Lyon says Australia not taking Proteas lightly
Lyon says Australia not taking Proteas lightly
Khawaja, Cummins go milestone chasing at WTC Final
Khawaja, Cummins go milestone chasing at WTC Final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Raita Recipes: From Bowl to Soul

webstory image 2

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 3

How Coco's Family Built Grand Slam Champ

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala coast0:18

VIDEO: Explosion hits Singapore-flagged ship off Kerala...

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals details1:41

'Sonam was 'mentally unwell, crying': Dhaba owner reveals...

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths6:45

Why Raj Thackeray is pained at Mumbra-Diva train deaths

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD