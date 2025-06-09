A revolution on cards in Pakistan's NCA

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: June 09, 2025 18:55 IST

Aaqib Javed

IMAGE: Director of Pakistan's NCA, former pacer and Head Coach Aaqib Javed has given himself a target of six months to introduce a proper system in the NCA and its affiliated academies in Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan's former pacer and head coach Aaqib Javed has promised to turn the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore into one of the most productive academies in world cricket.

Aaqib, who was appointed as the director of the NCA two months back, after his stint as interim head coach of the national teams ended in April, said he wants to turn the academies in Pakistan into models for other cricket nations.

 

"We shouldn't have to look at other academies for guidance, but develop our own system which other countries would look towards for guidance," he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

Aaqib has given himself a target of six months to introduce a proper system in the NCA and its affiliated academies in Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad.

"These academies should be run on a system where we groom and produce quality players of all age groups for the national teams and also provide players with the best rehabilitation facilities," the former player, who is also a national selector, said.

He said that the NCA in Lahore had all the facilities, but unfortunately, a proper productive system had not been developed over the years.

"We are also trying to restore the biomechanics equipment and lab back at the NCA after it was outsourced by the board and dedicate the academy in Karachi only for women's cricket," he added.

Aaqib who has also coached the UAE team and remained bowling coach of the Pakistan side said his main desire had always been to play a role in finding, developing players and setting up a system for all academies to run smoothly even if there are changes in the board leadership.

The NCA was started in 2002/2003 during the tenure of former PCB chairman Lt General Tauqir Zia and was later named after the late Bob Woolmer who served as Pakistan's head coach for four years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
