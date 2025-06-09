Nitish, Jurel build India A's lead on Day 4

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy took India A's lead past the 250-run mark, on Day 4 of the second unofficial Test against England Lions. Photograph: BCCI/X

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Dhruv Jurel build India A's lead on the fourth and final day of the second unofficial Test against England Lions, at County Ground, Northampton, on Monday.



Reddy was unbeaten on 39 with four fours and a six while Shardul Thakur made 14, as India A progressed to 237/5 in 54 overs -- for an overall lead of 258 runs in the morning session on Day 4.



Resuming on 163/4 in 33 overs, Reddy and Jurel batted cautiously in the morning session before the latter was dismissed for 28,

caught behind off pacer Eddie Jack.Abhimanyu Easwaran and K L Rahul hit half-centuries to stretch India's A lead on Day 3. Easwaran stroked a brisk 80 from 92 balls, with 10 boundaries, while Rahul, who hit a century in the first innings, carried on his good form as he made 51 from 64 balls.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel ahmed took 4/70 in 19 overs overs as England Lions were bowled out for 327 in reply to India A's 348.