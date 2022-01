Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

Rauf took to his Twitter to thank Dhoni for the gesture.

"The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

Rauf currently represents the Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).