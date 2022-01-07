News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Side strain ends Hazlewood's Ashes campaign

Side strain ends Hazlewood's Ashes campaign

January 07, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia's remarkable pace depth has ensured the home side, who boast an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, did not really miss Josh Hazlewood.

IMAGE: Australia's remarkable pace depth has ensured the home side, who boast an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, did not really miss Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England with coach Justin Langer expecting the 30-year-old to be back in action in the one-day home series against New Zealand later this month.

Hazlewood has been sidelined since sustaining a side strain during Australia's nine-wicket victory in the Ashes opener at the Gabba.

 

"We thought Josh Hazlewood was coming back into the team. Unfortunately Josh hasn't come up. Hopefully he'll be right for the white-ball games," Langer told reporters after the third day's play in the fourth Test in Sydney.

"It's been really tough on him. He's been really hanging out to play this Ashes series like everyone. He's missed three games, he's one of our premier fast bowlers."

Australia's remarkable pace depth has ensured the home side, who boast an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, did not really miss Hazlewood.

In his absence, Jhye Richardson impressed in Adelaide while Scott Boland produced a man-of-the-match-winning performance in his debut Test in Melbourne and was retained for the ongoing fourth Test in Sydney.

Boland was sent for scans after his awkward fall while bowling the final ball of Friday's second session but Langer said the 32-year-old Victorian would be ready to bowl when England resume on 258-7 on Saturday.

"He was actually alright to bowl tonight," the coach said.

"Thankfully there's no fractures. He's going to be sore in the cartilage between his ribs, but hopefully he'll be right to bowl tomorrow or in the second inning."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When a captain stops performing...
When a captain stops performing...
How Elgar fired up Rabada for match-winning spell
How Elgar fired up Rabada for match-winning spell
India should show faith in Pujara, Rahane: Gavaskar
India should show faith in Pujara, Rahane: Gavaskar
Reply on PIL for identifying minorities: SC to Centre
Reply on PIL for identifying minorities: SC to Centre
7-day mandatory home quarantine for int'l arrivals
7-day mandatory home quarantine for int'l arrivals
HC gives conditional nod to hold Gangasagar Mela
HC gives conditional nod to hold Gangasagar Mela
Djokovic housed with asylum seekers in Melbourne hotel
Djokovic housed with asylum seekers in Melbourne hotel

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Ashes PIX: Bairstow century leads England's fightback

Ashes PIX: Bairstow century leads England's fightback

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky at SCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances