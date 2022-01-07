News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sri Lanka lifts one-year suspension imposed on trio

Sri Lanka lifts one-year suspension imposed on trio

January 07, 2022 20:32 IST
Kusal Mendis was one of the three cricketers who was suspended for breaching the team's bio bubble protocols

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis was one of the three cricketers who was suspended for breaching the team's bio bubble protocols. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

The Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has lifted the one-year ban from international matches imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

The trio were suspended in July last year after they breached the team's bio-bubble protocols during the tour of England. A video posted on social media showed the players were outside their designated team hotel in Durham.

 

"Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on the above three players from playing international cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect," the board said in a statement on Friday.

"However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC."

Sri Lanka are due to host Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals from January 16-21.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
