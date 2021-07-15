News
Dhawan-led India's first practice session under lights

Dhawan-led India's first practice session under lights

By Rediff Cricket
July 15, 2021 21:04 IST
Head coach Rahul Dravid did the talking as the Indian team had their first practice session under lights in Colombo on Thursday to prepare for the upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka.

 

"Time to hit the nets. Our first practice session under lights begins now," BCCI tweeted.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in the limited overs series, starting on July 18, comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka was delayed by five days after two COVID-19 infections were detected in the home team contingent

Batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan tested positive soon after their return from England last week.

The three one-day internationals will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23, followed by three Twenty20 matches on July 25, 27 and 29. All matches will be held in Colombo.

